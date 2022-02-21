“The technical side of it, we have to keep secret”– Fernando Alonso claims Alpine has interesting solutions to challenges put by 2022 regulations that could elevate them in championship

Fernando Alonso claims Alpine has some exciting solutions to the challenges put by the 2022 regulations that could bring them ahead.

On Monday, Alpine released its new car for the 2022 season. The car having BWT as the main sponsors had two different liveries, one with all pink with shades of blue that will be used for the first two races.

The other one is in blue with the spots of pink and will be used as the main livery of the season. During the car reveal, Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso presented themselves in the new suits, matching the colours of the new livery.

Speaking on the new machinery produced by Alpine, Alonso pointed out the engineering aspects of the car. He claimed that his team has some interesting solutions to the radial aerodynamics regulations.

“The new car, I really like the livery,” Alonso said. “I like the colours, the combination. Obviously the technical side of it, we have to keep secret. We have to first hit the track and see how it behaves.”

“I think it’s going to be a very intense winter for us where we need to develop the car as fast as we can and learn from the new regulations. But we have some interesting solutions on the car and let’s see if we can unlock the performance as soon as possible.”

Fernando Alonso is more optimistic about 2022

Last year, Alonso returned to F1 after a two long year hiatus. He got only rare chances to compete at the top in his first year, which even brought him a podium in Qatar. Now, going into 2022, he is more optimistic about Alpine’s situation.

“This my second year with Alpine and, yeah, I’m more optimistic than last year probably,” Alonso said. “The new rules give you that hope that everything can change and you can suddenly be competitive from race one. ”

“So I’m optimistic. I’m confident that the team did a good job with the car, and we’re ready to go.”

