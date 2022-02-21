“We will paint the car all white in reference to Real Madrid!”: Renault boss Luca de Meo insists that Alpine would consider painting their car white if they do partner up with Real Madrid

Renault CEO Luca de Mio says that Alpine would consider painting their car in white if they do kickstart a partnership with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid has been a subject of interest among French football fans over the last few months. Their country’s most promising and popular footballer Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a ‘dream move’ to the Spanish capital for a long time now.

Last week, they lost to Mbappe’s current team Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League. However, there were rumors surrounding French F1 team Alpine, starting a partnership with Los Blancos, 2023 onwards, in the aftermath.

🎙| Alpine F1 Team’s Fernando Alonso (Honorary Real Madrid member): “Kylian Mbappé will be at Real Madrid in 2022.” #rmalive pic.twitter.com/CpSbxEQ15e — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) November 17, 2021

German car manufacturer Audi currently sponsors the footballing giants. Their deal however, ends in 2022, so it’s the perfect time for them to partner up with the biggest football club in the world.

A deal with Real Madrid will bolster Alpine’s brand image. French forward Karim Benzema is set to be the club’s captain next season onwards. Also, Mbappe’s move to Madrid is also labeled as ‘inevitable’. Having a big French presence in the team would be a commercial success for the Enstone based F1 team.

Maybe Real Madrid could sponsor Alpine, jokes Renault CEO Luca de Mio

A lot of people felt that Alpine does not have enough money to sponsor a team as big as Real Madrid. De Mio shut these rumors out by insisting that they’re more than capable of doing so.

They will also be looking to use the fact that Fernando Alonso himself is an honorary member of the club. Alonso is a lifelong supporter of Real Madrid and Alpine linking themselves with them, could bring in some new Spanish fans as well.

“Alpine has enough money to sponsor Real Madrid,” says de Mio. He went on to acknowledge the club’s big history and their massive rivalry with Catalan side FC Barcelona.

Still, he took this moment to joke about the sponsorship deal going the other way round. “Real Madrid should rather sponsor Alpine!” he said. “If the agreement is reached, we will paint the car white.”

No party has said anything official about this potential deal as of now. De Mio insists that the entire outfit is focused on getting strong results out of their 2022 car for now. That remains their primary goal.