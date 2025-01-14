mobile app bar

“The Whole of Italy Is Going to Stop”: Ex-F1 Champion on Lewis Hamilton Finally Taking the Ferrari Wheel

Vidit Dhawan
Published

The Australian GP weekend kicks off in two months, and with each passing day, the excitement surrounding Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari debut continues to grow. Before Hamilton suits up for the Australian GP, he will test Ferrari’s machinery at Fiorano, their private track.

Local police reports already predict a large crowd will visit the track to catch a glimpse of Hamilton in red overalls for the first time. Emerson Fittipaldi is also excited to see the reception the seven-time World Champion will receive from fans in Italy.

Can you imagine Lewis at Ferrari next year? The whole [of] Italy is going to stop on Sunday to watch Lewis drive a Ferrari,” the two-time World Champion said to TalkSport ahead of the start of the 2025 Formula E season.

The Tifosi—Ferrari’s fanbase—are among the most passionate motorsports fans in the world. This is why local authorities anticipate thousands will flood the streets next week as Hamilton prepares to drive a Ferrari F1 car for the first time in a specially organized test session.

Hamilton’s test at Fiorano will be conducted under the Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) regulations. As a result, the 40-year-old will not be allowed to drive Ferrari’s 2025 challenger, which will only be unveiled on February 19, a day after the F1 75 event in London. Therefore, for this Fiorano test, Hamilton will drive Ferrari’s 2022 car—the F1-75.

This test will give Hamilton the opportunity to familiarize himself with Ferrari’s cars, which are likely to differ from the Mercedes machines he’s driven over the past decade. Perhaps the most crucial aspect of the TPC program is helping drivers adjust to the various steering wheel functions.

Italian fans will certainly have high expectations for Hamilton, who boasts one of the greatest resumes in the sport and joins Ferrari at a time when the team is expected to challenge McLaren for the championship. Whether the Briton can secure a record eighth title with Ferrari and end the team’s 17-year drought in winning the Constructors’ title remains to be seen.

