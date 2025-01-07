Ferrari Will Not Unveil Its Actual Car at the Official Launch Event F1-75 in London

2025 will be F1’s 75th anniversary season and to celebrate the occasion, the top brass decided to have every single team unveil their new cars together on stage at an event in London. Ferrari, however, plans to avoid it indirectly, as it has bigger plans to share its new ‘bold’ look later on.

Giuliano

However, this may not be the team’s actual car for this year as Ferrari reportedly has plans to unveil their 2025 challenger on February 19, the next day. This means that they may just feature a dummy model at the F175 event.

| Ferrari is set to debut a bold new livery for the upcoming season, featuring a more intense shade of red that marks a departure from the designs of the past two cars pic.twitter.com/rOd0Iv0YHm — Ferrari Focus (@Scuderiascoop) January 7, 2025

There’s always a lot of anticipation regarding Ferrari’s colors ahead of a new season. Red is their staple identity, but they experiment with different shades from time to time, and in 2025, it is reported to be a ‘bolder’ and ‘darker’ version of the color, somewhat similar to the SF1000, which they used in 2020.

The hype surrounding Ferrari’s launch is also bigger than other teams’ because the Maranello-based outfit will have Lewis Hamilton in its lineup for 2025. Therefore, the looks of the first Ferrari car the Briton will drive would be of massive interest to fans and the media.

Hamilton to bolster Ferrari’s strength

Hamilton turned 40 today and has been in F1 for more than 17 years now. Still, the ex-Mercedes driver’s hunger for success has not diminished, which is what brought him to Ferrari in the first place.

Hamilton won six World Championships with Mercedes but a slump they got into from 2022 onwards affected their mechanical package and he had to endure three seasons of being a midfield driver. No more, Hamilton thought ahead of the 2024 campaign as he committed to Ferrari for this year and beyond.

On paper, many feel Ferrari boasts the strongest lineup on the grid and they wouldn’t be wrong to think so. Along with Charles Leclerc, the Maranello-based squad has two World Championship caliber drivers at their disposal, who together could end Ferrari’s 16-year title drought.

The sight of Hamilton and Leclerc together in the red overalls of Ferrari will truly be a sight to behold.