F1

“He always is thinking about his teammate”: Williams CEO hints his former driver George Russell will be assisting Lewis Hamilton to win races in 2022

"He always is thinking about his teammate": Williams CEO hints his former driver George Russell will be assisting Lewis Hamilton to win races in 2022
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"If the car is good this year, we are ready"– Carlos Sainz is ready to fight for the championship in 2022 provided Ferrari supports him
Next Article
“What should I do? Should I not be a role model?”: When LeBron James emulated Charles Barkley in an infamous Nike commercial defending his decision to join the Miami Heat
F1 Latest News
Who is Lando Norris' girlfriend?: McLaren star confirms relationship with Portuguese model on Instagram
Who is Lando Norris’ girlfriend?: McLaren star confirms relationship with Portuguese model on Instagram

McLaren superstar Lando Norris confirms his relationship with Luisinha Oliveira on Instagram while posting pictures…