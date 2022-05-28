F1

“What cut you’ll take?”- Lewis Hamilton offers himself to Daniel Ricciardo to serve as his agent for contract negotiations

"What cut you'll take?"- Lewis Hamilton offers himself to Daniel Ricciardo to serve as his agent for contract negotiations
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
"Draymond Green broke the code, he let Shaq peer pressure him into saying s**t!": Udonis Haslem goes after Warriors' star as Heat force Game 7 vs Celtics
Next Article
“The Pelicans won't offer Zion Williamson $186 million just to eat more cheeseburgers”: NBA Twitter reacts as Brian Windhorst discusses the unfeasibility of the star receiving a max contract
F1 Latest News
"Charles Leclerc taking Price Albert on a $700,000 Ferrari SF90 ride"- Watch the Ferrari star take the Prince of Monaco out for a spin around the Principality
“Charles Leclerc taking Price Albert on a $700,000 Ferrari SF90 ride”- Watch the Ferrari star take the Prince of Monaco out for a spin around the Principality

Charles Leclerc is Monaco’s most successful Formula 1 driver of all time, and is an…