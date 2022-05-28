“What cut you’ll take?”- Lewis Hamilton offers himself to Daniel Ricciardo to serve as his agent for contract negotiations

Lewis Hamilton trolls Daniel Ricciardo regarding the contractual situation at Red Bull during the Monaco Grand Prix in 2018

Daniel Ricciardo gets support from Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton while his ongoing contract negotiations with Red Bull in 2018.

The Australian came from the Red Bull’s junior program. He joined HRT back in 2011 and secured a seat with Toro Rosso in 2012.

After impressing at the junior team, he was promoted to Red Bull where he finished 71 points ahead of Sebastian Vettel in 2014.

While Vettel moved to Ferrari, Max Verstappen replaced the German and had a budding partnership with Ricciardo. Despite the friendship and understanding, the partnership also had tensions that eventually led to Ricciardo joining Renault in 2019.

Christian Horner comments on Daniel Ricciardo’s departure

Max Verstappen was already gaining momentum after jumping to Red Bull and replacing Daniel Kvyat. He started winning races and was already outperforming teammate Ricciardo.

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner discussed the two factors which led to Ricciardo’s exit. The first point is a second fiddle behind Verstappen. Horner explained: “Ricciardo could see Verstappen in the ascendancy and he didn’t want to become the second driver.”

The second reason was doubting the Honda engine after their stint with McLaren. Horner agreed that the timing of Ricciardo leaving was really poor and should have waited to trust Honda.

Ricciardo’s contractual situation was in the news and public all around the globe throughout the season. Many of the experts in the paddock linked Ricciardo to Ferrari and Mercedes while he signed for Renault at the end.

Daniel Ricciardo’s hilarious banter with Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton also had a little banter with Ricciardo during the Monaco Grand Prix in 2018. Hamilton advised Honey Badger if he could be his manager for the contract negotiations with Red Bull.

The Australian was asked if he believes that his value as a driver is at his peak at the moment. He replied: “We’ll see what others think. I feel I have done a really good job in the first six races.”

Hamilton interrupted and proved that Ricciardo’s value is indeed high as the Australian is ahead of his teammate. Moreover, the Briton joked to help negotiate for Ricciardo.

The current McLaren driver questioned Hamilton regarding the cut [commission] and challenged him to finish ahead of at the end of the year to become Ricciardo’s manager.