“The Whole Thing Is Ludicrous”: McLaren Driver on Max Verstappen Penalty

During the Thursday press conference, Max Verstappen was asked about Red Bull’s performance in Azerbaijan. The Dutchman used the F-word to describe his car’s balance. For the same, the FIA penalized Verstappen for ‘misconduct’ by asking him to do community service. McLaren’s Formula E driver, Sam Bird has detailed his frustration over the F1 world champion’s penalty.

Following the FIA’s penalty, Verstappen decided to retaliate against the governing body in his way. At the post-qualifying presser, Tom Clarkson posed multiple questions to Verstappen. However, the Red Bull driver resorted to giving short and one-word answers. When asked to detail his answers, Verstappen mentioned that he wouldn’t as it might attract another penalty.

On BBC’s F1: Chequered Flag podcast, Bird said, “The whole thing is ludicrous and I think the FIA has given the wrong punishment, to be honest. If I felt the need to punish him, which I think is a bit ridiculous, I would’ve fined them and sent the money to charity.

“If you know what we’re saying, yes, there are swear words in the race, but our heart is at 160. We’re filled with passion and desire.”, he added.

With Verstappen’s laconic stunt becoming an internet sensation already, Bird asked the FIA to figure out what they were doing and what they intended to do in the future. The Dutchman’s personality is so that he’d continue giving Raikkonen-esque responses until the FIA comes out with a solution and makes the rules clearer.

After the Hungarian GP, many people questioned the extent of explicit language used by Verstappen on the radio. However, the Dutchman gave a simple solution and asked the broadcasters to not put such radio messages in the live feed. Nonetheless, Verstappen’s stunt continues to be a talking point as a fitting response against the FIA’s swearing clampdown.

Verstappen talks with the media outside the conference room

The whole F1 community came to Verstappen’s support after his interview shenanigans. Many revealed how they’re Hamilton fans, yet respect Verstappen for standing up against FIA. During the interaction, the Red Bull driver made sure to tell Tom Clarkson that it wasn’t his fault that he wasn’t replying properly.

Verstappen then asked the media to speak with him outside the conference room and that he wouldn’t be doing much talking inside it. Multiple pictures of the Dutchman were taken outside the conference room, where the journalists surrounded him from all directions.

Max Verstappen showed lots of class today. Protested against the swearing decision by not speaking in an official presser but made sure media wouldn’t suffer too by still talking to them elsewhere. Shows a lot of awareness, maturity & respect. That’s how it should be done. https://t.co/WCc3brk4fM — Daniel Valente ️ (@F1GuyDan) September 21, 2024

The 26-year-old obliged and answered everyone’s questions. The FIA hasn’t yet acted upon this situation, but come race day, it might lead Verstappen into further trouble with the governing body.