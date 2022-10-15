“The worst car that I’ve had”: Lewis Hamilton claims W13 isn’t the worst $12 million F1 car he ever had

Lewis Hamilton right now probably has the most inferior Mercedes car in the entirety of the turbo-hybrid era, but it’s not the worst ever.

With Mercedes’ brilliance, Lewis Hamilton dominated the entire F1 from 2014 till the end of the last season. But with the W13, the Mercedes car for the 2022 season, the Silver Arrows’ absolute domination has come to an immediate halt.

In his career, spanning over 15 years, Hamilton has always won in every season he entered. However, this record could also end if he doesn’t bring a win this year.

Considering a deficit against Ferrari and Red Bull, Mercedes could cease the existence of this record. Nevertheless, Hamilton is staying patient. But if he fails to win, can it be termed the worst F1 car he ever had?

Lewis Hamilton disagrees with W13 being the worst

Despite having no wins and being P6 in the standings, Hamilton doesn’t think W13 has been the worst car he has been given. According to him, the car in 2009 by McLaren, given to him right after his maiden title victory year, is the worst car he ever had.

“There are people that watch and say that I’ve never had a bad car. I can assure you I have. 2009’s car [at McLaren] was very, very far off and was the worst car that I’ve had,” said Hamilton to SkySports.

Genuinely can’t wait to see Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in a competitive car pic.twitter.com/pyoaHI4Gtf — t 🌿 (@formullana) October 14, 2022

Though, that year Hamilton won two Grand Prix in Hungary and Singapore. Meanwhile, he awaits his first victory this year with only four races remaining.

Seven-time champion wants to stay for five more years

Recently Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed that Hamilton said he had shown an open desire to stay in F1 for five more years. Thus, it’s likely that both sides will go under negotiations to extend his stay.

Responding to the comments by Wolff, Hamilton claimed that he hasn’t thought about a timeline of five years in F1. However, he also added that he isn’t planning to leave soon.

The Briton has also expressed his desire to win the eighth world champion title next year. But it all depends on how much Mercedes improves for the 2023 season.

