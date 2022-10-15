Lotus unleash 2000 HP Hypercar to celebrate 50 years of Emerson Fittipaldi’s F1 win

Lotus marks 50 years of Emerson Fittipaldi’s 1972 F1 Championship with the most powerful all-electric production car.

In 1972, Emerson Fittipaldi clinched the 1972 F1 championship title for Lotus. And to celebrate 50 years since their championship win, Lotus has unveiled a special edition release of the world’s most powerful production car, the Lotus Evija.

The Evija Fittipaldi, as it’s known is an engineering marvel. The car is a special edition version of the $2.5 Million Evija model and was launched on October 14th at their facility in Hethel, UK.

The car features the iconic black and gold colours of the “Type 72’s” John Player livery, the F1 car Fittipaldi drove. It also features parts made using recycled aluminium taken straight from Fittipaldi’s F1 car.

The rear wing features names of the five victories in the 11-race season and the Number “8” that the Brazilian drove as. Fittipaldi’s signature is hand-stitched into the dashboard.

The car is hand built and features bespoke handcrafted leather interiors. A plan view of the Lotus 72 is engraved on the carbon fibre roof

The all-electric Fittipaldi boasts a monstrous 2,011 HP engine. That’s enough to go from 0 to 100 Km/h in under three seconds and can reach a top speed of 350 Km/h. Lotus says the car has a range of 402 kilometres.

Only 8 of these special cars have been produced, matching the number of “Type 72’s” made by Lotus. But, if you are looking to buy one, it’s too late! All the models have been sold and the deliveries are expected to commence next year.

Jenson Button tests Emerson Fittipaldi tribute car

2009 F1 Champion Jenson Button was invited to test the Lotus Evija Fittipaldi. And the Briton also got to do a few laps in Emerson Fittipaldi’s “Type 72” F1 car.

Button tested the car in the 2.2-mile test track at Lotus’s HQ in Hethel, UK. The Briton is one of the first to hear to the roar of the 2000 HP engine and was taken aback when he hit the track.

Wow, beautiful piece 🙏🏽 Emmo you’re a wonderful man, as for the @lotuscars Evija it looks stunning in this spec. https://t.co/wVuVdJeUem — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) October 14, 2022

He was excited after hitting a few laps in the Evija. Button claimed, “It sounds like a jet engine!” Unlike the other EVs which are quieter, Button claims the engine will quickly remind you that you are inside the World’s most powerful car.

Jenson also drove Emerson’s 1972 Lotus Type 72. He claimed, “It’s lovely to get into a bit of racing history. There isn’t a lot of space, but everything is in the right position. It was easy to heel and toe. It’s a real privilege to drive such a special car.”

About Emerson Fittipaldi’s 1972 F1 win

In 1972, Emerson Fittipaldi became a sensation when he won the F1 Driver’s championship. He became the youngest F1 champion at the time and the first Brazilian to win the title.

Emerson claimed the title with wins in Spa, Jarama, Austria, Monza and Brands Hatch. With 5 wins and 2 podiums in the 11-race season, he and Lotus comfortably lifted the Driver’s and constructors’ championship

The Brazilian was just 25 years of age and his record stood for 33 years until Fernando Alonso broke the record in 2005. He would go on to claim the Indianapolis 500 twice each and the CART championship once.

Emerson Fittipaldi 🎂 in Lotus 72D wins the 1972 #ItalianGP and becomes the youngest ever, and the first Brazilian #F1 World Champion (Nelson Piquet and Ayrton Senna joined him) 🎥via @AlbertoOscarDi1 pic.twitter.com/wxcXk8LHhB — Zdravko (@zdravkost) December 12, 2020

Fittipaldi was present at the launch of the Lotus Evija Fittipaldi. Looking back at the car inspired by his win in 1972 he said, “It’s fantastic to be back at Hethel for such a special occasion.”

He added, “Having the opportunity to drive both the Evija Fittipaldi and my championship-winning Type 72 Formula 1 car on the test track at Hethel has been an incredible experience.”

Truly, Fittipaldi and Lotus combination was one of a generation. And the two have a perfect collaboration to mark their landmark achievement!

