mobile app bar

“There Are a Lot of Issues Going On”: Zak Brown Believes Red Bull Are in Trouble in 2024

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“There Are a Lot of Issues Going On”: Zak Brown Believes Red Bull Are in Trouble in 2024

Credits: Imago

Following Lando Norris’ maiden Grand Prix win in Miami, the onus is now on McLaren to put the pressure on Red Bull- F1’s most dominant team over the last two years. Bullish about their chances, McLaren’s CEO Zak Brown feels that they can use the turmoil within Red Bull to their advantage.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1’s Craig Slater, Brown said,

“I think there are a lot of issues going on there. I think the least of the issues is probably on track. With what’s happened at the start of the year, the constant noise, [and] now Adrian Newey’s leaving – I think there is going to be more dominoes to fall.”

View on Website

Brown is alluding to the controversies at Red Bull behind the scenes. It all started with Team Principal Christian Horner being put under investigation because of a complaint lodged against him for inappropriate behavior towards a female employee.

Horner was exonerated of the grievances. But a power struggle ensued between the Thai owners (who backed Horner) and Oliver Mintzlaff (Red Bull GmbH Managing Director). Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko were reportedly in the latter’s corner, making the situation even worse.

This hasn’t affected Red Bull’s performance much on the track (yet). Brown admits that Red Bull is still the fastest team on the track. However, it did contribute heavily to Adrian Newey putting in his resignation papers earlier this month, as per reports.

Cracks have begun to appear within the Red Bull camp, and their rivals have taken advantage of it.

McLaren won its first race since Monza 2021 (in Miami) and Ferrari won the Australian GP earlier this year. Both look closer to Red Bull than they did at this stage last season and with more upgrades set to come in, the battle for the crown could heat up in the months to come.

Red Bull under pressure in 2024

The RB20 is still the benchmark of the field this year. However, it doesn’t appear to be as dominant as its predecessor- the RB19. With Newey now stepping aside from the car’s development, Ferrari and McLaren out-pacing the Austrian stable and assuming a lead in the Championship is not an unfathomable thought anymore.

Another threat to Red Bull’s dominance is on the horizon in the form of the 2026 regulation reset. Newey’s input could have been crucial in them holding on to their superiority.

Now, that expertise could fall into the hands of Ferrari, which remains Newey’s most likely destination.

However, McLaren doesn’t want to wait until 2026 to try and dethrone Max Verstappen. To capitalize on this reported turmoil within the team, its rivals are ready to pounce on any opportunity at the earliest.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these