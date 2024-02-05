What Did Christian Horner Do?: German Report Unveils Alleged ‘Inappropriate Actions’ Done by Red Bull Boss

Just days after Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari alliance shook the Formula 1 world, a hard-hitting controversy has now stirred the entire paddock into a frenzy. Christian Horner, who led Red Bull to seven driver’s titles and six Constructors’ championships, is reportedly under investigation by Red Bull for alleged ‘inappropriate behavior’ as reported to the management by an employee. But what exactly is the 50-year-old accused of?

Advertisement

German publication BILD has reported that a female employee has made a complaint about Christian Horner’s alleged inappropriate advances and behavior. The report reveals that Red Bull is investigating him for sending inappropriate pictures to the member of staff in question.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SCUDERIAFEMBOY/status/1754552797062664613?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The team have themselves also released a press statement. They have categorically stated that they take these matters “very seriously” and that an internal investigation by an independent lawyer is underway. However, the team refused to comment further on these allegations or the investigation until the matter remained sub-judice.

The reports that have been trickling down for quite some time now shed more light on the entire matter. According to them, the team has asked Horner to amicably step down and resign from his post. However, Horner has seemingly denied this ‘request’.

Is Christian Horner at risk of facing the sack?

Red Bull have confirmed that Christian Horner will keep his position as team principal until he is proven guilty. Meanwhile, the Briton himself has come on record to deny all the allegations made against him.

The Guardian has quoted Horner as saying, “I completely deny these claims.” As things stand, there are contradicting reports about his infringements. The latest reports suggest that the complaint might actually be about his aggressive management style rather than lewd advances towards a female employee.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RBR_Daily/status/1754583963115425923?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Irrespective of what the concerns are, they are likely to be serious since the Red Bull group are conducting the investigation and not the F1 team. Hence, the matter has extended itself beyond the hierarchy of its F1 operations. Now, people like Oliver Mintzlaff, MD of Red Bull GmbH, and Mark Mateschitz, the son of Dietrich Mateschitz, are involved.