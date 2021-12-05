“There are ‘some’ drivers who don’t look at you”– Max Verstappen’s father details sour relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull superstar

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton show good sportsmanship but don’t hold cordial relations, according to Jos Verstappen.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are in stiff competition. However, the intense fight between the two drivers probably affects the relations between the two drivers.

Now, Jos Verstappen puts unrevealed details on the two drivers’ relations. And according to the former F1 driver, the two F1 2021 title protagonists don’t share a cordial relation.

Picture:- Lewis Hamilton embraced Max. They're not enemies. They do not hate each other. This is a sport. Please don't make it more than it is!!!!! #SaudiArabianGP #MaxVerstappen #LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/YdRCC2wNp5 — . (@GamieXP) December 4, 2021

“Max and Lewis only speak on the podium, very little,” Jos told the Daily Mail. “When I see Max with other drivers, I think they get on very well. But with Lewis – nothing. Lewis is in his own world.”

“I did F1. Compared to Max I was nowhere, but I talk to some of the drivers and they are all very friendly, or just say hello or whatever. We are on the plane together many times, always the same group of drivers and we have a lot of fun.”

“But there are ‘some’ drivers who don’t look at you, who look at the ground.”

Jos Verstappen doesn’t feel like talking to Lewis Hamilton

Jos also reveals that he thinks Hamilton has no reason to converse with him. He respects him as a driver. And that there is what they draw the line.

“I never speak to Lewis,” added Jos. “He doesn’t need to speak to me. I’m nothing to him. I respect him as a driver, but the rest – nothing. Lewis does it his own way, which you can’t say is wrong because he wins a lot.”

“Yes, he has had teammates, but he has been in the right environment. He made the right decision to go to Mercedes and has had the fastest car for a long time. But he is good, for sure. I respect him as a driver.”

