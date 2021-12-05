F1

“There are ‘some’ drivers who don’t look at you”– Max Verstappen’s father details sour relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull superstar

"There are ‘some’ drivers who don’t look at you"– Max Verstappen's father details sour relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull superstar
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"I kind of closed my eyes": Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc jokingly says that he kept his eyes shut at the scene of his crash during Qualifying in Jeddah
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"There are ‘some’ drivers who don’t look at you"– Max Verstappen's father details sour relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull superstar
“There are ‘some’ drivers who don’t look at you”– Max Verstappen’s father details sour relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull superstar

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton show good sportsmanship but don’t hold cordial relations, according to…