“There are very few that actually can come up to Max and Lewis’ standard” – Eddie Jordan names the driver he feels could win the world title apart from Verstappen and Hamilton

“There are very few that actually can come up to Max and Lewis’ standard” – Eddie Jordan feels a British driver will win the world title next apart from Verstappen and Hamilton, but it might be not who you are expecting.

Only Sebastian Vettel and Nico Rosberg won the world title(s) apart from Lewis Hamilton in the last decade, but the number is expected to increase this decade, with the likes of Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly, and George Russell proving to be championship-winning material.

There was more drama at qualifying in Sochi With a first pole for Lando Norris 🥇 a front row place for Carlos Sainz 🥈and George Russell finishing third! #F1 pic.twitter.com/ShVJuVqbuB — Formula 1 (@F1) October 2, 2021

As for which of this lot former team owner Eddie Jordan fancies the most, it is another British driver. And unlike what the majority would think, Jordan is placing his bets on Lando Norris, and not George Russell.

Both drivers are equally brilliant, but Russell has an edge with driving for the Mercedes works team, compared to Norris driving for the Mercedes-powered McLaren.

“I do like Norris, I think he is very special.

“Having said that, Pierre Gasly surprises me every time I see him in the car because he has the ability to do great things, as we saw when he won that race [in Italy]. I don’t know how good that car [is], but Franz Tost, who runs the team, he is a wily old character, so I would assume that is a good car.

“It’s difficult to say outside those first two [Hamilton and Verstappen], personally when I was involved with [Vijay] Mallya [Force India owner], I was a big fan of Ocon, we saw how professional I think he drove at the last race [Hungarian GP], I thought he did remarkable, there was a lot of pressure there.

“Sure he got helped with [Fernando] Alonso and various other things and the circumstances, however, is he of that style? No I don’t think so, not yet.

“There are very few that actually can come up to Max and Lewis’ standard, and I think Norris is the one that stands out. I think that if we are looking for another World Champion in Britain, you would have to be looking at Lando Norris.”

