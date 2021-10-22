F1

“There is a potential DNF risk”– Toto Wolff on Valtteri Bottas’ sixth Internal Combustion Engine of season ahead of USGP

"There is a potential DNF risk"– Toto Wolff on Valtteri Bottas' sixth Internal Combustion Engine of season ahead of USGP
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Stupid idiot"– Watch Max Verstappen showing middle-finger to Lewis Hamilton after they tussle in FP2
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"There is a potential DNF risk"– Toto Wolff on Valtteri Bottas' sixth Internal Combustion Engine of season ahead of USGP
“There is a potential DNF risk”– Toto Wolff on Valtteri Bottas’ sixth Internal Combustion Engine of season ahead of USGP

Toto Wolff warns of reliability issues in the Mercedes engines as Valtteri Bottas suffers a…