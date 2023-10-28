There Is a Reason Why They Chose Those Two Cars”: Martin Brundle Advocates for FIA Over Lewis Hamilton’s Disqualification Controversy

Lewis Hamilton had collected the 2nd highest number of points available from the main race at USGP but lost them all. Due to an illegal plank measurement, the Briton lost his P2 ranking in Austin and was eliminated. His disqualification has prompted the Briton to express his displeasure with the FIA’s efforts. Nevertheless, amidst this, ex-F1 driver Martin Brundle, entered the scene, claiming that what the FIA did was appropriate.

Prior to this weekend, the British driver claimed that other undetected cars could have been involved on the illegal side. However, the F1 pundit offers a different point of view. In one of his talks with SkySportF1, he said, “I see it differently to Lewis. We know with this current generation of car…closer to the ground means quite a bit more performance.”

Besides this, the former F1 driver also praised the FIA for upholding regulations. He remarked, “I would also like to say that I think the FIA did a tremendous job of policing the technical aspects of F1.”

However, because of the nature of the FIA’s long-standing random spot-check regulations, only four vehicles had their plank wear investigated. That included Hamilton, Leclerc, Max Verstappen, and Lando Norris. Given that half of these cars were fined, it raises the question of the legality of the cars that eluded examination. In light of this, Hamilton asserted, “ I’ve heard from several different sources that there were a lot of other cars that were also illegal, but they weren’t tested, so they get away with it.”

Brundle has now explained the controversy. Initially, the F1 analyst claimed, ” There are reasons, we understand, why they chose those two cars in the beginning to check, because of data they’d seen.” Nonetheless, he then said that he had spoken with other teams, who claimed the plank measurement to be “fine.” However, the FIA has obtained backing from another ally to support Martin Brundle’s suggestion.

Amidst Lewis Hamilton’s recent accusation, an F1 expert joins in to support the FIA’s efforts

The F1 world appears to be embroiled in yet another dispute following the disqualification of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. While Brundle has previously commended the FIA, F1 expert Peter Windsor recently explained the controversial event on his YouTube channel.

The 71-year-old reminded fans of the old regulation, ” This rule testing one car from the top four has been in F1 for many, many years.” Later, upon discussing how examining each car would have wasted crucial time, he added, ” It’s because they want to save time and it’d take forever to do every car.”

Though initially, Peter Windsor applauded the FIA authorities, he did agree that after the race in Austin, the stewards might have conducted tests on other vehicles. He believe that if checked, at least four drivers, including Alonso, Stroll, Gasly, and Ricciardo, might have been in danger.

At the end, Mercedes lost a crucial 18 points due to Hamilton’s disqualification. Nonetheless, despite having one of the most significant races, Hamilton presently trails P2 Sergio Perez by 39 points. With four races remaining, Hamilton needs to be consistent to put Perez under pressure.