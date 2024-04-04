”I Will Dedicate the Helmet Livery to Him”: Charles Leclerc Remembers Godfather Jules Bianchi Ahead of Upcoming Japanese GP

Formula 1 is back to racing in Japan and the year marks a significant one for Charles Leclerc. 10 years ago, his godfather and F1 driver Jules Bianchi lost his life to a tragic accident on the same track. The Monegasque is ready to pay a special tribute to Bianchi with a special livery on his crash helmet.

Speaking about the helmet in a recent interview with Motorsport.com, Leclerc said, “Jules was the turning point in my career, but even before that we were extremely close, us and our families. So it’s a very special place we are in. This weekend I will dedicate the helmet livery to him and it will always, always be in my heart.”

Bianchi wasn’t just a godfather, but also the inspiration for Leclerc to pursue motorsport. Right from the Monegasque’s karting days, the French driver played the role of a mentor to him. From grooming him through the ranks to inculcating the tricks of the trade, Bianchi was always behind Leclerc.

Naturally, the duo grew close to each other. This is the reason why the incident that cost Bianchi his life left a massive void in the Ferrari driver’s life. The slain driver’s family started a foundation in his name, which again, is close to Charles Leclerc. Just last year, the 26-year-old auctioned his Ferrari racing gear for a charity gala organized by the foundation.

Leclerc driving for Ferrari isn’t a coincidence either. The Monegasque’s successful racing career finds its roots in the efforts put earlier on by Jules. The late F1 driver played a crucial role in setting the tone for the move which Leclerc completed later and honored Bianchi’s legacy.

How Jules Bianchi put Charles Leclerc on Ferrari’s radar

Jules Bianchi came in as Charles Leclerc’s guardian angel when his father, Herve, could no longer afford to keep his motorsport career afloat. Bianchi, who recognized young Charles’ talent, became the connecting dot between him and Nicolas Todt (former Ferrari boss Jean Todt’s son).

Todt not only became Leclerc’s manager but also played an important role in landing him in the Ferrari Academy. The coveted academy groomed him through the junior categories and landed him an F1 seat with Sauber in 2018. A year after excelling with the Swiss outfit, Leclerc landed a Ferrari seat.

The 26-year-old has proved that Bianchi and Todt’s trust in him was not unfounded. Leclerc has emerged as one of the most sought-after drivers on the current grid. Recognizing his worth, Ferrari extended his stay with the team by signing a multi-year extension earlier this year.