Charles Leclerc Opens Up on Temptation to Win Championship Without Ferrari

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to each other as the Monegasque signed a five-year contract with the team in 2019. However, since then four years have passed and the Italian outfit is still without a championship win. And now amid the persistent switch rumors, Leclerc candidly expressed his temptation to pursue a title without Ferrari.

Since 2020, Leclerc and the Ferrari team have tirelessly sought victories, encountering repeated challenges and setbacks. Despite getting close to championship contention last year, familiar issues plagued the Prancing Horse, leading to their submission to Red Bull’s supremacy.

In a nutshell, Leclerc never found himself with a competitive setup and a robust car. Regrettably, this year’s Ferrari car also failed to compete with Red Bull, although Sainz secured a lone win in Singapore.

As a result, the points gap between Verstappen and Leclerc has more than doubled, with the Dutchman soaring to 524 points while Leclerc trails with only 170. The Monegasque, who finished second last year, is eventually going to be in a substantially lower position this season due to Ferrari’s severe tire degradation and reliability difficulties.

Amidst increased pressure and frustration, Charles Leclerc in a recent interview with ESPN F1 once again demonstrated his commitment to Ferrari. When questioned about the possibility of achieving success with a different side, Leclerc openly admitted his preference for staying with the iconic Italian team.

He said, “Ferrari is so special and I wouldn’t change my position with anyone else on the grid. Do I want to win world championships? Of course, this is the same for everybody, but do I want to change my place with anyone? No, I don’t.”

Charles Leclerc has a strong personal connection with Ferrari

Charles Leclerc’s long-lasting bond with Ferrari originates from a heartfelt chapter dedicated to his late godfather, Jules Bianchi. Bianchi, who was supposed to drive for Ferrari, met a horrible end at the 2014 Suzuka track after suffering serious injuries.

However, the primary character in this story is Bianchi’s manager, Nicolas Todt, who hired Leclerc as a go-kart driver back in 2011. Committed to unlocking the full potential of the young talent, Todt made sure Leclerc was enrolled in the Ferrari Driver Academy starting in 2016.

However, when it seemed that Leclerc’s own resources would not be enough for the next stage of his career, Todt provided the Monegasque with crucial support. Hence, given the significant backing that Ferrari and its personnel provided to Leclerc, the 26-year-old seems to have developed a familial relationship with the team.

In a 2019 interview with the BBC, after winning his first race with Ferrari, Leclerc talked of having a “family feeling,” with the Maranello-based squad. He then added, “It’s been many years together and I want to finish the mission with a world championship”.