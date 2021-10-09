“There is not much that has been normal about this season”– Christian Horner gives update on Max Verstappen’s next possible grid penalty

“There is not much that has been normal about this season”– Christian Horner discusses possible future grid penalty to Max Verstappen in 2021.

Both Mercedes and Red Bull have crossed their mandated limit of engines per year, and with seven races remaining, there is a slight possibility of teams picking another grid penalty.

Though Red Bull team principal Christian Horner wishes Max Verstappen, Red Bull’s contention for drivers’ championship ends the season with his current power unit. But the uncertainty to the season provides a slim possibility of him picking another engine.

“Not under normal circumstances, no,” Horner told RacingNews365.com after being asked whether Verstappen needs new components in his power unit till the end of the season.

“But there is not much that has been normal about this season.”

Its Mercedes arena claims Christian Horner

Ahead of the Sunday race, Horner believes that the track in Istanbul is more suited to Mercedes’ interest while citing the Silver Arrows record on the track.

“This traditionally really leans more towards Mercedes at the moment, but let’s see,” he said. “They took the penalty here, but I think it was more of a necessity rather than a choice.

“It’s miserable out there, so that creates opportunities and jeopardy, so let’s see,” he added. In the end, Horner aspires Sergio Perez to deliver more points to Red Bull to serve their interests in winning the constructors’ championship.