“There is something. We don’t want to talk about”– Ferrari warns entire paddock with new engine exploits by Carlos Sainz

“There is something. We don’t want to talk about”– Ferrari’s recent development in its power unit is a clear warning to its rivals.

In the last two races, Ferrari‘s both drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz took new power units, powered by new developments made by the Maranello based team in the engine.

Sainz was the latest to take the PU hit, so he started from the last row, but soon, he was observed slicing down the whole lineup until his constant progress was halted by the necessary pitstop.

Yet he finished at P8, an impressive result considering he started from P19. Therefore, sending a clear warning to their rivals that his team is aiming for an upward trajectory.

Carlos Sainz made up 11 places today 👏 No wonder you voted him #F1DriverOfTheDay #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/gfQjDPPKyf — Formula 1 (@F1) October 10, 2021

“There is something. We don’t want to talk about that, but there is something. It proves to you that we’re working. As Scuderia Ferrari we’re not stopping, we brought an upgrade seven races from the end when everyone is already thinking about next year,” said Sainz to SkyItalia.

“We keep finding something in the engine, in the development. We’re pushing because we don’t want to finish P4, P8, we want to win. Today has been a good race, a nice emotion as my first race at the attack with Ferrari, I enjoyed. I want more races like this.”

I had to push to the fullest

Starting from P19, Sainz had a huge mountain to climb, and he managed to fetch those crucial four points for his team that helped them to keep their aspirations for P3 in the constructors’ title race alive.

“There have been many,” he said. “I had to do them one by one, it’s not like I had a great start and I was already P12 at the beginning. I think I was still P19 after the first corner and I had to push to the fullest.”

“There was a point when I was overtaking one driver per lap and I was enjoying a lot. Then the track dried up a bit and it was more difficult overtaking, managing the tyre, the dirty air, when there was just one dry trail, was much more difficult to handle.”

“But in the last ten laps I was very fast and we could recover what we lost at the pit stop.”