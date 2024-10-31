“There Isn’t One Big Rival:” Max Verstappen On His Toughest Opponent

Being the best in F1 means that a driver will always be the one hunted. Since his 2021 World Championship win, Max Verstappen has been that driver. Many have tried to dethrone the Dutch driver since, with potential rivalries brewing up. As far as Verstappen is concerned, there are many he has had to keep an eye out for.

In 2022 and 2023, Verstappen finished P1 rather comfortably, with no real threat to his dominance. This year, however, the tables have turned.

After a strong start to the season, Verstappen has gone 10 races without a win, and his grip on the World Title is slipping. His main rival is Lando Norris, who is just 47 points behind. However, the McLaren driver is not the only one Verstappen has had to watch out for.

“Lando is a very good driver, but there isn’t one big rival who makes my life hell. The teams are too close to each other for it to always be a one-on-one battle,” he said to BILD.

“who is your toughest opponent at the moment? you’re fighting against norris for the championship.” max: lando is a very good driver, but there isn’t one big rival who makes my life hell. the teams are too close to each other for it to always be a one-on-one battle. every… pic.twitter.com/9BgKQ20Aya — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) October 31, 2024

Verstappen added that he has had to deal with a different opponent almost every weekend, which presumably affected his approach to those races. The Red Bull driver’s comments further prove just how unpredictable 2024 has been in the world of F1.

There have been seven different race winners so far, with six of them winning two or more. Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren have all made his life difficult, but somehow Verstappen has managed to keep it all together.

Verstappen’s seven wins in 10 races at the start of the season when Red Bull was still strong has kept him ahead in the Championship battle so far. Yet, Norris is now close to taking the crown away from the 27-year-old.

Verstappen needs a strong finish to the season

Overcoming the deficit Norris has to Verstappen in just four race weekends will be difficult for the McLaren driver. But that doesn’t mean that it’s over. In Mexico City last weekend, Norris finished P2, four places ahead of Verstappen, which handed the Briton a 10-point advantage.

Heading into the final stretch, Norris needs around 12 points per race to trump the Dutchman. Because there will be two additional Sprint races in this period, if Verstappen has a weekend as bad as last time, Norris will have a golden opportunity to win his first title.