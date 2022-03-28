“There will be further detail presented to them”– F1 drivers to not board flight for Australia before being explained about what happened in Saudi Arabia

Formula 1 claims that they will be explaining to drivers what happened in Saudi Arabia before they move on for the next race in Australia.

After a long spell in the middle-east, the F1 contingent would be flying to Australia for the next Grand Prix. However, F1’s leg to Saudi Arabia was stressful and traumatic itself, as a missile attack happened a few miles away from the Jeddah Corniche circuit on Friday.

The attack was followed by a four-hour-long meeting between the drivers. In the end, the drivers agreed to go ahead with the rest of the weekend.

Now, with the weekend in Jeddah is over, F1 has decided that they would be explaining to the drivers about the attack even more. This meeting will happen before F1 commence the next Grand Prix.

“Formula 1’s organisers have assured divers there will be further detail presented to them about what happened, promising they would not just move on to the next race without examining the events in Jeddah in more detail,” states a report by the SkySports.

"We are playing a very important role in the modernisation of this country." Stefano Domenicali says that F1 being in Saudi Arabia is having a positive impact but that you can't change cultures in the blink of an eye after the attack on an oil depot close to the Jeddah circuit.

Should Formula 1 continue in Saudi Arabia?

Ever since Saudi Arabia has entered F1, there have been massive criticisms around it. But the bosses anyway went ahead with the idea. In response, it only accelerated the accusations toward F1 for sportswashing Saudi Arabia.

The country has been accused of doing several human rights atrocities. Right before the F1 race in the country, a report of a mass execution of 81 people was reported.

Formula 1 should cancel the Saudi Arabia GP. Period. End of sentence. And I don’t want to hear about how “the track is the safest place to be.” Even if that is the case, I do not care. We shouldn’t have even been racing there in the first place. — Bon Bon (@bonndrinksbeer) March 26, 2022

Meanwhile, the race in Jeddah is not only objected to its human rights situation. But its race track which claims to be the fastest street circuit has been pointed out as highly dangerous.

Many F1 drivers have pointed out faults in the current track layout and a few of its turns being highly prone to crashes. Therefore, F1 fans are not really fond of the Saudi Arabian GP, and constantly suggest F1 to move out.

