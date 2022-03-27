“Is there even a point for that position?” – Lewis Hamilton unknown to F1’s scoring system following his P10 finish in Saudi Arabia

Lewis Hamilton finished P10 in Saudi Arabian GP and was surprised to know that the tenth position gives out points as well.

Lewis Hamilton worked his way up from 15th to sixth but he anyway finished the Saudi Arabian GP at P10. Hamilton had a tough weekend in Jeddah and could only score one point from his position.

However, the seven-time world champion was confused about F1’s scoring system and asked for clarification from his chief engineer.

In 2007, when Hamilton first started, the scoring system in F1 issued points to only the top six. From the 2010 season, this was extended to the top 10.

The Briton has been at the top since the turbo-hybrid era in 2014 which means that he has only fought for the maximum of 25 points.

After the chequered flag, Mercedes’ chief engineer told the Briton on radio, “OK Lewis, that’s P10. Sorry about that.” To which he replied, “Is there even a point for that position?”

Also Read: Charles Leclerc admits respect for Max Verstappen was always there

Lewis Hamilton feels a long way away from fighting the championship

The Briton set a new record in Saudi Arabia with 180 race starts for a single F1 team beating Michael Schumacher’s record of 179. However, Hamilton did not have an ideal weekend in Jeddah. He qualified P16 for the first time since 2017.

Lewis Hamilton will break Michael Schumacher’s record for most race starts for a single F1 team today 🏁 pic.twitter.com/4PLEmsN2JY — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 27, 2022

Then in the race, he lost his position following a pit lane-safety car confusion and ended up on P10. Meanwhile, his teammate George Russell made it to P5.

Hamilton was disheartened after the results and said they “lost out” under VSC but will “work hard” and “keep fighting.” He added it “feels a long way away” to be fighting for the championship.

When asked if he feels he maximised everything he could in the car given all the conditions, Hamilton said, “Personally, I feel like I maximised everything, I don’t know as a team.”

Also Read: Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz insists he has more to offer after a third place finish at the 2022 Saudi Arabian GP