F1

“Is there even a point for that position?” – Lewis Hamilton unknown to F1’s scoring system following his P10 finish in Saudi Arabia

"Is there even a point for that position?" - Lewis Hamilton unknown to F1's scoring system following his P10 finish in Saudi Arabia
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
Max Verstappen breaks Sebastian Vettel record after winning Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2022
Next Article
"Start displacing people like Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull" - Aston Martin's title-winning ambitions led to Martin Whitmarsh arriving and Otmar Szafnauer moving to Alpine
F1 Latest News
"Start displacing people like Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull" - Aston Martin's title-winning ambitions led to Martin Whitmarsh arriving and Otmar Szafnauer moving to Alpine
“Start displacing people like Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull” – Aston Martin’s title-winning ambitions led to Martin Whitmarsh arriving and Otmar Szafnauer moving to Alpine

“Start displacing people like Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull” – Aston Martin brought in Martin Whitmarsh…