F1

“Oh my god…I really enjoyed that race!”: Charles Leclerc looks back on his epic battle with Max Verstappen at the 2022 Saudi Arabian GP

"Oh my god...I really enjoyed that race!": Charles Leclerc looks back on his epic battle with Max Verstappen at the 2022 Saudi Arabian GP
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Patrick Beverley's daughter talks trash just like him!": Timberwolves guard releases hilarious text exchange between himself and his eldest daughter
Next Article
Yesterday IPL match result: Who won yesterday IPL match?
F1 Latest News
"Oh my god...I really enjoyed that race!": Charles Leclerc looks back on his epic battle with Max Verstappen at the 2022 Saudi Arabian GP
“Oh my god…I really enjoyed that race!”: Charles Leclerc looks back on his epic battle with Max Verstappen at the 2022 Saudi Arabian GP

Charles Leclerc narrowly missed out on victory to Max Verstappen in Jeddah, but admitted that…