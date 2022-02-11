“He’s probably at Michael Schumacher’s house having a drink!”: Watch Sebastian Vettel do a near perfect impression of Kimi Raikkonen at the Autosport Awards

Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen share a great friendship, so it’s not a surprise that the former can do a proper ‘Kimi impression’.

Vettel and Raikkonen are two of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. They were teammates at Ferrari from 2015-2018, but even before that the two shared a close bond off track.

Back in 2011, Vettel had just won his second World Title. He would go on to win two more Championships in 2012 and 2013, but his award presentation at Autosport’s annual award ceremony in 2011 will forever live in the memory of F1 fans.

A young Vettel stood on stage talking about his experience at the Race of Champions with fellow German Michael Schumacher. He shared a incident where the seven time World Champion ‘chased him around’ to have a drink with him.

He went on to suggest that Raikkonen was probably not at the gala because he was having a drink with the former Ferrari driver. When asked what the Finn would say if he was present at the ceremony, Vettel did a near perfect impression of Raikkonen.

As expected, this drew in loud applause and laughter from the audience but Vettel couldn’t do it for long. He wasn’t able to control his own laughter, as soon as he started imitating the 2007 World Champion!

Sebastian Vettel defends F1 Race Director Michael Masi and hopes that he stays in the sport

Vettel’s latest comments on Masi’s future were not met with kind responses from F1 fans. It’s been almost three months since the Aussie’s infamous decision making incident in the season finale, and people are still not over it.

Majority of F1 fans feel that Masi should be removed from his role as race director but Vettel is adamant that he did a good job regardless of what people say.

“I think it’s just been a pity. There are two interests clashing. One is the sport and the other one is the show,” he said.

“For me, obviously, I don’t care so much about the show. Because I’m involved in and look at it as a sport and from a competitive point of view.”

“I don’t know what his future is. But I hope he sticks around because I think he, overall, did a very, very good job. There’s a lot of controversy for the last race, but there shouldn’t be. If you look at the bigger picture, he’s done very well,” the Aston Martin driver concluded.

