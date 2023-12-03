“There’s Quite a Cool Stuff”: Liam Lawson Reveals Why He Took Up New Vlogging Career Until the New Season Starts Off

Liam Lawson has begun his own official YouTube channel a week after the 2023 F1 season concluded in Abu Dhabi. The New Zealander revealed in his first video why he has decided to take up Vlogging. Lawson stated that he hopes to share quite a bit of “cool stuff” via his channel that he believes his fans will enjoy.

“We are obviously on a break now and I feel there’s quite a lot of cool stuff that we are going to be getting up to that maybe you guys are interested in seeing,” explained Lawson. The 21-year-old then added that he is going to take a trip to America since both his sister and girlfriend stay there.

After stating the same, Lawson added that he is looking forward to getting feedback from his fans over his first video. The AlphaTauri reserve driver stated that if his Vlogging works well, then he may consider improving his YouTube channel as well by making it more appealing.

Since Lawson is only a reserve driver for the 2024 campaign as well, he will perhaps also be active in producing more content for his YouTube channel. Red Bull decided to extend Lawson’s deal for another season as a reserve driver for both its teams. This was after the Kiwi’s impressive cameos in the few races he competed in the 2023 campaign.

How did Liam Lawson perform in 2023?

Soon after Daniel Ricciardo suffered an injury, AlphaTauri replaced the Australian with Liam Lawson. The 21-year-old produced some impressive performances as he had multiple-point finishes in just the few races he competed in.

While Lawson may not be able to fulfill his dream of becoming a full-time driver in 2024, he does seem to have a bright future ahead of him. Lawson has earned several praises from the Red Bull bosses in the past few months. Helmut Marko also clarified that the New Zealander is a part of their plans for the future.

As a result, there is a possibility that Lawson could earn a drive in 2025 if either Red Bull or AlphaTauri’s drivers fail to meet expectations. It will mainly depend on how the competition between Ricciardo and Tsunoda pans out. Another factor to Lawson’s F1 drive will be whether the Honey Badger returns to the senior team or not.

However, since Lawson has not competed in a full F1 season, Red Bull are likely to first hand him a drive in the Faenza team before they consider him for the senior team.