Alleged Ex-Flame Rihanna Turns Up With Baby Daddy ASAP Rocky To Show Her Support to Lewis Hamilton at Las Vegas Event

In his 16-year-old F1 career, Lewis Hamilton is rumored to have dated some of the most famous names. Back in 2015, the name that came up was that of Rihanna. Several media reports stated that the Barbadian singer was dating the Mercedes superstar, with the couple being spotted together at various parties and restaurants.

However, Hamilton has categorically denied any kind of romantic involvement with the ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker. When asked about the same, Hamilton had claimed that he had been friends with Rihanna for quite some time, and they do hangout occasionally, but there’s nothing more to it than that.

Fast forward to 2023, Rihanna added herself to the long list of innumerable celebrities to visit the highly hyped Las Vegas GP alongside her long-time partner A$AP Rocky. Both of them were guests of Hamilton and visited the race to lend their support to the seven-time world champion.

Turns out, the friendship between Hamilton and Rihanna has stayed strong for all these years. The 35-year-old singer isn’t afraid to publicly support Hamilton despite all of the rumors surrounding the duo and their relationship.

A$ap Rocky drops his latest collection at Las Vegas GP

This isn’t the first time that A$ap Rocky has been involved with Formula 1. The Grammy-nominated rapper was recently announced as the creative director of Puma with an emphasis on their F1 partnership.

This announcement came just weeks after Puma tied up with Formula 1 to become their exclusive licensee and trackside retailer at all the races. Rocky’s fashion sense is believed to bring a new perspective to the fashion surrounding the pinnacle of motorsports.

The 35-year-old rapper already revealed his latest Puma x F1 collection at the Las Vegas GP. The collection consists of long-sleeve tees, shorts, denim pants, and balaclavas. There are special customizations available with Rocky-inspired add-ons.

Rocky told Complex, “I feel like the fans don’t have enough of a connection to their favorite drivers.” He explained that he wants the fans to be able sport the same kind of fashion that they see their idols sporting in the paddock.