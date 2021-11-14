“They can take the rear wing at home”: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff responds angrily when asked about Red Bull potentially protesting against them

When asked about a potential Red Bull protest, Toto Wolff responded very angrily and said he had no reason to worry about it.

Tensions were high in the pit lane during the Sao Paolo Grand Prix. As expected, fans got to witness brilliant racing from both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen on Sunday. However, in this instance, the Mercedes of Hamilton was just too quick.

Hamilton and the Red Bull driver almost made contact while racing wheel to wheel. It seemed as though the latter pushed him off track, but FIA felt that no investigation was necessary for the same. This led to outraged responses from both Toto Wolff and Hamilton.

Also read: Watch Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen almost collide at Interlagos in a thrilling Sao Paolo Grand Prix

The Briton’s car was a rocket ship on a straight line with around a 30 kmph advantage over the Red Bulls. He won the race comfortably and cuts down the Dutchman’s lead to just 14 points.

Three races to settle both championships 🤝 pic.twitter.com/jfEzKhkxeO — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) November 14, 2021

The Red Bull officials keep going in and out of the FIA office, says Toto Wolff

Toto was livid when the stewards didn’t penalize Max for squeezing Lewis off the track. When the Mercedes overtook Verstappen a few laps later, the Mercedes team principal was seen furiously pointing at the camera.

In an interview with Sky Sports, he later said, “It was just a friendly hello to the race director”. Wolff was upset with Michael Masi and took a dig at him.

Toto Wolff was asked about a potential protest: Wolff: “They [Red Bull] are going in and out of the FIA offices. It‘s okay. They can take it [the rear wing] and cut it at home.” [SkyF1 Germany] — formularacers (@formularacers_) November 14, 2021

Also read: Christian Horner thinks Lewis Hamilton can win this game as his straight-line speed worries him

In the same interview, he was asked about Red Bull potentially lodging a protest. A frustrated Toto Wolff said he was not worried about it. “They [Red Bull] are going in and out of the FIA offices. It‘s okay. They can take it [the rear wing] and cut it at home.” he said.

Mercedes’ straight-line pace will definitely worry the Red Bull team. They have to find a solution to counter the Brackley-based team’s advantage before heading to the middle east for the season’s final three races.