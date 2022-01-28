“They gave me my 2017 first f1 win car. I just have no place to put it for now”– Valtteri Bottas says he received a special gift from Mercedes as gesture but has no space to keep it

Valtteri Bottas talks about the special gift Mercedes gave to him after the last race in 2021, but he has no space to accommodate it.

In their last five years’ spell together, Valtteri Bottas was a reliable lieutenant to Mercedes. However, ahead of 2022, the two parties decided to part ways, and Abu Dhabi GP 2021 turned out to be Bottas’ last race.

Bottas’ final race could have been pleasant if his teammate’s result had been better in Abu Dhabi, as it could have gotten him a bonus. But Hamilton lost the title after the dramatic last lap saw Verstappen overtaking him.

Mercedes realizing this, in response, made a sweet gesture and gifted him the 2017 F1 car that got Mercedes their straight fourth title. It was also the first F1 car Bottas drove competitively for Mercedes. Yet the Finnish race driver had a problem.

Speaking of this on a podcast, Bottas said, “That singular lap did cost me a few millions yes, lucky I hadn’t bought anything with that money, but mercedes found a way to pay me back so to say.”

“They gave me my 2017 first f1 win car. I just have no place to put it for now!”

Valtteri Bottas: Awaiting a new journey in F1

After Bottas’ departure from Mercedes was finalized, he was soon confirmed by Alfa Romeo for 2022. The Finnish race driver has replaced his compatriot and former F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen in the team.

Meanwhile, rookie Guanyu Zhou would team with Bottas for this season. Alfa Romeo has an all-new lineup for 2022, and with the new regulations and cost cap, they assume to do better in F1 from this year onwards.

It only remains to be seen how the whole ensemble will perform in the 23-races long season. Nevertheless, Sebastian Vettel recently said that he is excited to see Bottas playing the main role after several years after seeing him playing a deputy.

