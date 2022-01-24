F1

“What did I do wrong?” – Nico Rosberg unimpressed with Lewis Hamilton after he names Valtteri Bottas as his favourite Mercedes teammate

"What did I do wrong?” - Nico Rosberg unimpressed with Lewis Hamilton after he names Valtteri Bottas as his favourite Mercedes teammate
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
100 Thieves Ethan's Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Keybinds, Graphics, Video Settings.
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"What did I do wrong?” - Nico Rosberg unimpressed with Lewis Hamilton after he names Valtteri Bottas as his favourite Mercedes teammate
“What did I do wrong?” – Nico Rosberg unimpressed with Lewis Hamilton after he names Valtteri Bottas as his favourite Mercedes teammate

“What did I do wrong?” – Nico Rosberg has questioned Lewis Hamilton’s choice of Valtteri…