“What did I do wrong?” – Nico Rosberg unimpressed with Lewis Hamilton after he names Valtteri Bottas as his favourite Mercedes teammate

“What did I do wrong?” – Nico Rosberg has questioned Lewis Hamilton’s choice of Valtteri Bottas as his best teammate over the years in Formula 1.

Lewis Hamilton has had teammates in Formula 1 with some serious pedigree, no less world champions Fernando Alonso, Jenson Button, and Nico Rosberg.

But when asked who he considers being his strongest teammate in his terms at McLaren and Mercedes, Hamilton chose his outgoing Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

The Brit and Finn spent five years together, helping the Silver Arrows win championships in all five seasons. Bottas has now moved on to Alfa Romeo, with George Russell set to be Hamilton’s newest teammate.

[Valtteri Bottas’] been the best team-mate I’ve had the pleasure of working with.

I’m immensely proud to have worked alongside @ValtteriBottas for the last 5 yrs. We’ve been part of a team that has delivered 4 Constructors’ Championships and we’ve motivated one another to keep pushing through the ups & downs. Thank you VB🙏🏾 let’s finish strong. pic.twitter.com/4YRJAhCzSN — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) September 6, 2021

Nico Rosberg shocked by Hamilton’s snub

Nico Rosberg, with whom Hamilton shared a tetchy team chemistry, aggravated by the former’s championship victory in 2016, has taken offence at him not being ‘chosen’ as the seven-time champion’s favourite teammate.

It is all a joke, of course…

Rosberg and Hamilton are back to being friends now, and even holiday together. And the German has spoken highly of the chemistry between Hamilton and Bottas, and how it is so positive, unlike in his tenure.

“No I do feel that as disrespect, I mean what did I do wrong?

“In the Constructors’ Championship yes absolutely, five years, it created a very good atmosphere, a very healthy atmosphere within the team. Which was different to my time.

“And that has given it a very good strength, so Mercedes is Constructors’ Champion, Valtteri did much better than [Sergio] Perez [Red Bull], so he deserves credit.”

