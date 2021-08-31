“They got the worst of it”– Carlos Sainz backs Lewis Hamilton’s appeal to compensate fans present at Spa Francorchamps on Sunday

“They got the worst of it”– Carlos Sainz supports Lewis Hamilton to refund the fans who were present for the Belgian Grand Prix race.

The last Sunday was a pitiful day for the fans in the Spa Francorchamps, as they were drenched in the rain for four hours and couldn’t witness a shred of race.

In response, Lewis Hamilton suggested the officials find a way to refund the fans, and now Carlos Sainz has supported his request, as he discussed the ordeal of the fans.

“Honestly, that’s the worst thing,” said the Spaniard. “They got the worst of it, they were soaking for four hours, and they didn’t see a race they deserved to see.

“They had paid for it and we’ve had a tough few years because of Covid-19 and this was an escape route to have fun and have a good weekend plan.”

Got to do something about Spa

For Sainz, Spa is one of his favourite tracks, but out of his seven races, he hasn’t complete racing in four of them, and Sainz said he has to do something about it.

“Clearly, there’s something not clicking,” he said. “Before I came to F1, it was the circuit I liked the most. I qualified very well in 2015, and I couldn’t start the race because my engine broke.

“In 2016 I got a puncture on the first lap and now I haven’t even started for three years in a row. It’s a very bad statistic that I hope will change soon because it’s not normal at my favourite circuit.”

Sainz was awarded 0.5 points after being ranked 10th in the drivers’ standings, while his teammate Charles Leclerc was given two points. But this race surely continued Sainz’s unusual relationship with Spa.

Now, Sainz would be expecting to get a good haul of points in the Netherlands this weekend.