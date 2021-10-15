“They hate each other”: Former F1 driver comments on rivalry between Hamilton and Verstappen

The title rivalry between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton has been grabbing eyeballs worldwide.

Former F1 driver René Arnoux who raced from 1978 to 1989, had some observations regarding the two current rivals. Speaking to Gazetta.it, he acknowledged the stakes for the two drivers this season.

Commenting on their battles so far, he said: “They could have had more serious consequences. Monza was a different thing (compared to Silverstone). They did not risk their safety and neither of them gave up. Their duel is like that.”

Commenting on what may be going on inside the two rival’s minds, Arnoux suggested that “Lewis and Max know they always have to put themselves in front of each other right away.”

Arnoux speculated on the relationship between Verstappen and Hamilton and gave his opinion based on his own experiences. “They hate each other: competitive hatred, on the track, outside I don’t know, I don’t think so.”

He emphasised the battle’s importance for the two drivers who are currently jostling for the top spot in the 2021 season. “This title is so important for both of them. For Lewis, it means history. Max knows that he cannot waste this opportunity.”

Hamilton and Verstappen need to trust each other more

René Arnoux has had many battles for the championship in his years as a racer. One of his most notable rivals was Gilles Villeneuve, with whom he had one of the greatest battles of all time in 1979. Referencing that battle, Arnoux added, “Mine with Villeneuve in Dijon was in the last laps and for a second place, it was another thing.”

Arnoux referred to the amount of trust he had in Villeneuve, which allowed them to go head-to-head for five laps. Talking about Gilles, he had once said, “You can only compete like that with someone you really trust, and there are not many people like that.”

In context, Arnoux feels Hamilton and Verstappen need to trust each other more if they want to have a better battle on the track. The mutual respect and trust on track are still yet to be shown by the two.