“They must have done a super job” – Toto Wolff thinks Haas’ performance in 2022 is a learning exercise for Mercedes

Toto Wolff suggests that Haas’s upward growth in the 2022 season serves as a learning exercise for the Mercedes F1 team.

Mercedes stands at the second position in the championship after the first three races of the 2022 season. Despite its porpoising and pace problem, the Silver Arrows are still ahead of the Red Bull.

Haas F1 Team, which spent the entire 2022 fighting its battle way further in the midfield has not taken a rapid leap. The American outfit scored zero points in the previous season but currently stands at seventh following Kevin Magnussen’s return.

In Australia, it was reported a number of teams had asked the FIA for clarification in relation to Haas’ car to ensure its relationship with Ferrari was not overstepping the mark.

Asked if the VF-22 was too similar to the F1-75, Wolff replied: “I mean, Haas has made a huge jump from being last, the way they were into being solid and into Q3, I think, in Bahrain.

“So that’s an interesting step. For us, it’s a learning exercise, because as an organisation, we have 2000 people and we’ve been successful in the past.

“Suddenly you’re fighting a team that’s much smaller in size, so, they must have done a super job.”

Teams should trust FIA

Another team on the grid that is associated with the Scuderia is Alfa Romeo but it does not seem as involved with the Italian giants as Haas.

Addressing the situation, Alfa Romeo team boss Fred Vasseur said: “It’s like the old and new regulations about financial, for example, that the most important is to be able to control everything, that we have restrictions on the wind tunnel, we have a restriction on the budget.

“But we have to trust the FIA, they are doing a good job and for sure, they will be on every single case.”

