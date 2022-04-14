F1

“They must have done a super job” – Toto Wolff thinks Haas’ performance in 2022 is a learning exercise for Mercedes

"They must have done a super job" - Toto Wolff thinks Haas' performance in 2022 is a learning exercise for Mercedes
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
Trent Boult injury update: Will Trent Boult play RR vs KKR 2022 IPL match?
Next Article
"No one like the Black Mamba!": Jamal Crawford reiterates why Kobe Bryant is indisputably a top-5 NBA player of all time alongside Michael Jordan, among others
F1 Latest News
"They must have done a super job" - Toto Wolff thinks Haas' performance in 2022 is a learning exercise for Mercedes
“They must have done a super job” – Toto Wolff thinks Haas’ performance in 2022 is a learning exercise for Mercedes

Toto Wolff suggests that Haas’s upward growth in the 2022 season serves as a learning…