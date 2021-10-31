“They relish it, don’t they?”– Former F1 champion compares Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen rivalry to Nigel Mansell & Nelson Piquet battles

The battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton is heating up with every race; former F1 champion compares it to Nigel Mansell and Nelson Piquet.

Lewis Hamilton is trying everything in his arsenal to prevent Max Verstappen to win this year’s championship. But the Dutchman is determined to push himself to the extent.

Thus, the fierce contest gives rise to unpredictable races, and the table is constantly moving on both sides. Impressed by such intense competition, wonders when was the last time F1 had such a narrow margin competition.

He zeroed down to the competition between Nigel Mansell and Nelson Piquet. The pair vied for the championship in 1986 and 1987, giving innumerable exhilarating spectacles.

“It was great, that’s what they love. They relish it, don’t they? They love those challenges, but it’s been many years,” said Hill in the F1 nation podcast.

“I’m trying to rack my brains to think when I’ve seen a title lead in a championship change as many times as this during the season. It’s a real switch back and I think it’s possibly Piquet and Mansell. How long do you go back?”

Max Verstappen has an edge

After the USGP, Verstappen now has a lead of 12 points, making Hill claim that the Dutch sensation has at least two fingers over the title, if not a whole hand.

“I think Max will feel like he’s got two fingers on the trophy,” Hill said. “It’s not a whole one-handed grip or even a two-hand grip yet, but it’s definitely two fingers and I think he’ll know that.”

“I think there’ll be a little bit more of a releasing of pressure for him going into the next few races,” he added. Even F1 journalist Tom Clarkson thinks Verstappen now has a psychological advantage.

“I think 12 points can ebb and flow. We’re gonna see many more twists and turns, so I think the points don’t matter. I think to beat Lewis at COTA, his track, this has been a Mercedes stronghold.”

“For them to outwit them a little bit, but also to have the faster car, is a huge, huge psychological boost to Red Bull and I think they’ll ride that for a while.”

