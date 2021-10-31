F1

“I really want to watch him race very soon”: American Olympic Champion talks about her friendship with Formula 1 legend, Lewis Hamilton

"I really want to watch him race very soon": American Olympic Champion talks about her friendship with Formula 1 legend, Lewis Hamilton
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"I will continue playing if I am cleared to": Zach LaVine reiterates his eagerness to play after the Chicago Bulls beat the final undefeated team in the league
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I really want to watch him race very soon": American Olympic Champion talks about her friendship with Formula 1 legend, Lewis Hamilton
“I really want to watch him race very soon”: American Olympic Champion talks about her friendship with Formula 1 legend, Lewis Hamilton

4-time Olympic Games gold medalist Simone Biles recently spoke about her friendship with seven-time F1…