“I really want to watch him race very soon”: American Olympic Champion talks about her friendship with Formula 1 legend, Lewis Hamilton

4-time Olympic Games gold medalist Simone Biles recently spoke about her friendship with seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

Simone Biles revealed that she has been in touch with the Mercedes drive during a recent Instagram live. Biles met Lewis at the Met Gala earlier this year, and the two have been in contact with each other ever since.

Biles is tied as the most decorated gymnast of all time with a combined total of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals. She is also known and respected for being open about her struggles with mental health before the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year.

The entire sports community, including Lewis Hamilton, came up to support her in her decision to withdraw from the events in Japan to focus on her wellbeing.

I asked Lewis Hamilton to send me his race schedule, says Biles

The 24-year-old Gymnast admitted that she never really watched Formula 1 before but was keen to get into it. She also said that she hopes to catch Hamilton in action lives at one of the races this season.

“Lewis is great, and I want to go out to one of his races,” she said. “So, I’ve been talking to him about that. I really wanted to go to the one in Austin, but unfortunately, I’m on tour. But, I do wish I could go to one of his races.”

“Told him to send his schedule so we could see the next one,” Biles said. “I mean, obviously they are all around the world so, I’m going to have to make a trip.”

Biles indeed has to make some very long trips if she wants to see Lewis in a race this season. The remaining five races occur in Mexico, Brazil, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, respectively. It would be exciting to see one of the greatest sportspersons of all time in the paddock alongside Lewis Hamilton in the future.

