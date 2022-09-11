“They should just extend the race”: 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton disappointed with safety car ending at Italian GP

Lewis Hamilton feels that the number of laps should be increased in case there is a danger of a race finishing behind the Safety Car.

The 2022 Italian GP turned out to be yet another comfortable walk in the park for Max Verstappen. The Dutchman took home his fifth consecutive race win this season. He can now be crowned World Champion in Singapore in two weeks’ time.

Contrary to what has been happening recently, Ferrari were not wrong with their strategy this time. Instead, Red Bull’s superior pace advantage was what allowed Verstappen to beat Charles Leclerc comprehensively.

The ending of the race, however, was incredibly disappointing. With just seven laps to go, Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren stopped due to an engine failure. It brought the safety car out, but there wasn’t enough time to clear the track and go racing. As a result, the Italian GP ended with Verstappen crossing the line behind a safety car.

Leclerc managed to finish P2 followed by Mercedes driver George Russell. Russell’s teammate and 7-time World Champion Hamilton meanwhile, let his feelings known after the race ended.

Lewis Hamilton wanted more laps to avoid safety car finish

If there is anyone who knows how game changing a safety car in the closing stages of a race can be, it’s Hamilton. At the 2021 Championship season finale, he missed out on his eighth World Title only because a safety car changed the course of the race towards the end.

It was then race director Michael Masi’s poor decision making which affected the final outcome. But a safety car in the remaining few laps always creates room for controversy.

📻 | Lewis Hamilton: “In situations like this they should just extend the race.” Lewis when told they’re finishing behind Safety Car. — deni (@fiagirly) September 11, 2022

Hamilton started Sunday’s race from the back of the grid alongside Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. Both of them put in incredible performances to finish P5 and P4 respectively. However, with a couple of laps of racing action, both of them could have been in the mix for a podium result. This is something Hamilton wants addressed, to avoid exciting races finishing behind the safety car.

“In situations like this they should just extend the race,” the 37-year-old insisted when told the race would finish behind the SC.

