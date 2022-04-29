F1

“Red Bull reserve driver role killed me” – Alex Albon opens up about his year on the side lines and losing up on his dream

"Red Bull reserve driver role killed me" - Alex Albon opens up about his year on the side lines and losing up on his dream
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"I'll tell you what America, we're gonna be off Saturday": Charles Barkley gets a perfect 3-0 in his predictions for Thursday night's games
Next Article
“I thought Karl Malone was a sellout!”: Shaquille O’Neal admits to making a mistake in judging the Jazz legend too soon
F1 Latest News
"Red Bull may have very well saved his F1 career"- Yuki Tsunoda explains why he stopped shouting on his radio messages while driving
“Red Bull may have very well saved his F1 career”- Yuki Tsunoda explains why he stopped shouting on his radio messages while driving

Yuki Tsunoda’s radio outbursts became an infamous norm during a race in 2021, something the…