“This exact concept was our first design”- Haas tested Mercedes’ no side pods concept last year

Haas tested Mercedes’ no side pods concept in the summer of 2021 and noticed that it gives advantages in slow corners.

Mercedes developed its car during the three-day testing in Bahrain. They presented the new W13 on the paddock which had no side pods. While it made headlines, Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said that they had tested the no side pods last summer.

Haas started the work on its 2022 car earlier than any other team and therefore they had more scope to try out new things. While they tested the Mercedes’ concept already on their car, the team realised that the design was not suitable for their car.

Steiner said, “This exact concept was our first design. We had it in the wind tunnel last July, and we already noticed there that it gives advantages in slow corners. But as an overall package, we saw greater potential in wide side pods.”

Following the new technical regulations, Formula 1 has entered a new era as the design philosophies are significantly different across the paddock.

When Mercedes presented its new design, a lot of debate was triggered about its legality. Managing director of F1 Ross Brawn admitted that the sport hadn’t anticipated the reigning Constructors’ champions’ interpretation of the rules.

Furthermore, while Red Bull boss Christian Horner question the design, he later admitted that the design was legal.

Horner said, “What is so good about this sport is you get a clean sheet of paper and you get 10 different interpretations.”

Also Read: Romain Grosjean says he would have declined the offer to return to Haas F1 team

Gene Haas has introduced new investment in the team

In the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Haas F1 team severed all ties with its Russian sponsor Uralkali and the Russian driver Nikita Mazepin.

Guenther’s delighted with the 2022 team pairing, with the #BahrainGP just around the corner 🇧🇭 Read his first Q&A of the season here 👉 https://t.co/NBYyjfa84o#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/FfubvTPrO7 — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) March 16, 2022

However, despite the termination of the contract with its title sponsor, Haas does not have to worry about investment. It was reported that the owner of the team Gene Haas wants to increase the investment in the team.

Through this, Gene Haas wants to secure the future of the team. The fact that Magnussen signed a multi-year contract with the team also shows that there is financial stability. In addition, Haas is said to be in talks with new sponsors.

Also Read: Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner apologizes to Nikita Mazepin following the latter’s axing