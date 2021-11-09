“This happened at the post-race Red Bull party”– Video shows Nikita Mazepin being thrown out of nightclub in Mexico

A video circulating online reveals Nikita Mazepin apparently thrown out of a party that reportedly also had Lando Norris, Alex Albon etc.

Nikita Mazepin is never away from controversies, and now he is attracting another set of headlines with a viral video on social media. Footage circulating online shows the Russian in an argument with several bouncers at a nightclub in Mexico.

Apparently, he was being shown a way out of the club, and Mazepin was not pleased. Though, the reason behind the forced exit is still unknown.

even the club managed to kick him out, F1 still can’t pic.twitter.com/Dpljgv1P4S — liese🎄 (@LIESEF1) November 9, 2021

However, it is being claimed by several people online that it was a post-race party thrown by Red Bull. Several other F1 drivers like Sergio Perez, Charles Leclerc, George Russell, Lando Norris, and Williams bound Alex Albon appeared.

so i guess someone did run into checo at the club after the mexico gp, that’s all i needed to know. this picture is so funny 😭 pic.twitter.com/WXjlx1Ly1O — Charley☀️Checoposting☀️ (@checciardo) November 9, 2021

But these mentioned drivers are nowhere to be seen in the video, so it is also unclear whether they had any part in this incident. On the other hand, there is no official information around it too.

He was with Albon and Russell jajaj pic.twitter.com/iPXwG0vX26 — Klopper43 (@MGamerYOLO55) November 9, 2021

Nikita Mazepin, the excluded guy?

Mazepin is hardly ever seen in a cordial relation with any driver on the grid. Close friendships are still distant. Maybe that has a part to play in this video? Perhaps, but still speculation.

The Russian anyway is seen in the war of words with other drivers, with many questioning his presence of mind on the track. Nevertheless, what played to be the primary part of this exclusion from an alleged F1 social circle is remained to unfold.

Moreover, Mazepin also has a reputation of going unpleasant at times. His video appearing before the 2021 season showed him allegedly harassing his friend.

That incident almost led to his sacking from F1 even before his debut. Mazepin from thereon has also claimed to be changed and called it a mistake, which he is not proud of.

