F1

“This is absolutely decisive for any young talent” – AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost reveals which driver Yuki Tsunoda has been asked to emulate to get over disastrous rookie season

“This is absolutely decisive for any young talent" - AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost reveals which driver Yuki Tsunoda has been asked to emulate to get over disastrous rookie season
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"There was quite a bit of emotion involved"– Daniel Ricciardo explains how much the Italian GP win meant to him
No Newer Articles
Latest Posts