F1

“This is for my dad”– Haas’ Mick Schumacher dedicates his first ever F1 points finish to his father Michael Schumacher

"This is for my dad"– Haas' Mick Schumacher dedicates his first ever F1 points finish to his father Michael Schumacher
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
"Today is Carlos Sainz day" - Charles Leclerc cheers on his teammate while trying to hide his disappointment
Next Article
‘Warriors have interest in trading for Kevin Durant’: ESPN Analyst drops bomb on Stephen Curry pairing up with the $48 million man
F1 Latest News
"This is for my dad"– Haas' Mick Schumacher dedicates his first ever F1 points finish to his father Michael Schumacher
“This is for my dad”– Haas’ Mick Schumacher dedicates his first ever F1 points finish to his father Michael Schumacher

Haas driver Mick Schumacher scored his first points finish at the British Grand Prix and…