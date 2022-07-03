“This is for my dad”– Haas’ Mick Schumacher dedicates his first ever F1 points finish to his father Michael Schumacher

Haas driver Mick Schumacher scored his first points finish at the British Grand Prix and dedicated it to his father Michael Schumacher.

Mick Schumacher has done it. He has finally scored his first-ever F1 points after securing an eighth-place finish at the British Grand Prix. Going into the weekend, it was a difficult outing for the German. He could only qualify 19th struggling to drive in the wet conditions.

It was his 31st Grand Prix start and was looking to finish in the top 15 at best. However, things would eventually change right at the first lap of the race.

Mick Schumacher’s battles for the 8th position

The race could not continue further after an accident between Zhou Guanyu, George Russell, and Alex Albon. Due to this, there was plenty of delay for teams to change their strategy.

In a thrilling restart, Mick Schumacher continued to jump places with superb driving. Another incident favored the German. The safety car was out after Esteban Ocon stopped due to a fuel pump failure.

Schumacher would go on a wheel-to-wheel battle with Max Verstappen during the final laps of the race. Eventually, he finished eight taking four points back home.

Mick Schumacher dedicates the four points to Michael Schumacher

The Haas driver silenced his critics and all the talks of a replacement in 2023 with a brilliant performance in Britain. After the race, he dedicated his points finish to his dad Michael.

An emotional Mick Schumacher stated: “This is for my dad.” Michael Schumacher is still recovering from the skiing incident which took place back in 2013.

The young German predicted this finish as after the race, he told the team: “I told you guys, this is the weekend. You guys are brilliant.”

It was a double delight for Haas as Kevin Magnussen finished 10th securing double points finish for the team. They travel to Austria next, hoping to continue their strong performance.

