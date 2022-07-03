“Brothers supporting Brothers”– F1 Twitter reacts to Charles Leclerc’s wholesome celebration with his brother Arthur after the F3 race

F1 twitter reacts to Arthur Leclerc celebrating a wholesome win with his brother Charles Leclerc at the Formula 3 British Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc was in seventh heaven after his brother Arthur secured PREMA Racing’s first win of the year at the Silverstone Circuit. The Monegasque brother picked up the team’s first win after a close battle with Carlin’s Zak O’Sullivan who started from the pole.

At the start of the race, O’Sullivan kept the lead on the first lap. However, on lap two things would change with the safety car deployed. Leclerc re-passed the pole sitter and won the race in some style. With this win, he is now second in the Driver’s World Championship.

Also Read: Charles Leclerc vows to help Ferrari earn a one-two finish at British Grand Prix

Arthur Leclerc and Charles Leclerc celebration

Arthur Leclerc will be expecting the same from his elder brother Charles who is set to start third at the Silverstone circuit in a few minutes.

Charles Leclerc will be looking to close the gap between him and Max Verstappen for the driver’s championship. He currently stands 3rd in the world championship just three points behind Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

The Ferrari driver drove to the circuit during the F3 race watching it on his mobile. After reaching, he looked like a proud dad celebrating with his younger brother.

Also Read: Watch Lewis Hamilton, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel gather ahead of the British GP in Silverstone

F1 Twitter reacts to Charles Leclerc’s wholesome support

Here are the most wholesome Twitter reactions of Charles Leclerc supporting Arthur Leclerc right after the race:

That Leclerc brother picture and the pride in Charles’ eyes 🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/Cf56DIw6bR — 🇲🇨🏁Shami 🇺🇦 (@Atletica2_) July 3, 2022