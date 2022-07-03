F1

“The only good thing today is that Carlos Sainz won”- Charles Leclerc gutted after Ferrari strategy costs him more points in Title fight against Max Verstappen

"The only good thing today is that Carlos Sainz won"- Charles Leclerc gutted after Ferrari strategy costs him more points in Title fight against Max Verstappen
Salvador Velázquez

Previous Article
Virat Kohli wicket today Edgbaston Day 3: Virat Kohli last 10 innings scores in Test cricket
Next Article
“Did Steph Curry really drop 21 points on Shaquille O’Neal as a rookie?”: Two seemingly distant legends had their eras collide as Warriors faced LeBron James and Cavaliers
F1 Latest News
"The only good thing today is that Carlos Sainz won"- Charles Leclerc gutted after Ferrari strategy costs him more points in Title fight against Max Verstappen
“The only good thing today is that Carlos Sainz won”- Charles Leclerc gutted after Ferrari strategy costs him more points in Title fight against Max Verstappen

Charles Leclerc will see the British GP has a huge opportunity missed, after Ferrari’s strategy…