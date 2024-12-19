“This Is Not the End”: Sergio Perez’s Sister Pens Motivational Letter After Red Bull Sacking Setback

Sergio Perez’s sister Paola Perez Mendoza has stood by him in the most difficult of times, but he needs her now more than ever. Red Bull recently sacked Perez, who for the first time in over a decade, won’t have an F1 seat in 2025.

Taking to Instagram, Mendoza wrote a long message for her brother, with his passion being the focal point of what was a heartfelt thank you note. “You are a living example of what it means to never give up, to fight for your dreams with a heart full of passion,” she wrote.

Perez, while bidding goodbye to Red Bull on his social media accounts, did not reveal his plans for the upcoming campaign. And while Mendoza did not confirm his F1 retirement, what she stated certainly hinted that the Guadalajara-born driver would be embarking on a new venture soon.

“This is not the end, but the beginning of a new adventure. I am sure that, as always, you will face it with the same determination and greatness that characterizes you,” she added.

This wasn’t Mendoza’s first message of support for Perez this season. Perez had struggled throughout, and before the Las Vegas GP, when reports of his potential sacking were stronger than ever, Mendoza had posted a similarly positive message, urging him not to give up and praising his resilience.

Can Perez return to F1?

For 2025, all the spots are filled. There is no indication that the Mexican driver will be part of the F1 grid, even in a reserve role, although Team Principal Christian Horner hinted at an ambassadorial role for Perez sometime in the future.

Christian Horner addresses Sergio Pérez's departure, clarifying that performance clauses had no bearing on Checo's decision to take a sabbatical from Formula 1. While Pérez steps away from the wheel, Red Bull respects his choice and hints at a potential future role within the…

It is likely that Perez will be taking a year off, to recover mentally from the horror show of a season he just had. Then, in 2026, new doors could just open in time for him.

One of the most experienced drivers on the grid and a proven race winner, Perez would be a brilliant asset for the Andretti-Cadillac F1 team (a new entrant for 2026) who are set to become the 11th outfit on the grid.