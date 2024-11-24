“You Know How to Rise”: Sergio Perez Gets Much-Needed Pep Talk From His Sister Before Las Vegas GP

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 22: FP3 and Qualifying Day; Sergio Perez (11) of Mexico and team Oracle Red Bull Racing walks in the paddock during The F1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2024, | Credits- IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Sergio Perez’s troubles continued when he failed to get out of Q1 in the 2024 Las Vegas GP. Starting from P16, there was little hope of Perez making serious amends for what was a woeful qualifying session, but poor results had become a recurring theme in his season. Understanding what he must have been going through, Perez’s sister shared a message for him on Instagram.

Paola Perez Mendoza, had words of inspiration for his brother. She reminded the 34-year-old of his ability to overcome challenges by urging him to focus on his strengths.

“I want you to remember how far you’ve come, thanks to your effort and determination. You’ve faced every challenge in this race with impressive strength, and today it’s no different. You know how to rise and shine when most needed. Do your best on the track. I trust in your talent and your spirit! Let’s go!” Paola wrote.

Sergio Perez’s sister gives a word of encouragement to the Mexican driver for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, after a tough qualifying session on Saturday.#LasVegasGP #SergioPerez pic.twitter.com/JRpw1rr5lW — Formula World (@F1_Grand_Prix) November 24, 2024

Perez, who must have seen the story, would be looking to use Mendoza’s words as motivation to salvage what he can from a difficult weekend. Damage limitation will be the aim, and getting into the points would be what Red Bull must be expecting from the Mexican driver.

Las Vegas has proved to be a challenge for the drivers

The streets of Las Vegas have not been easy to navigate for drivers all weekend long, with several of them complaining about the lack of grip. Perez’s teammate Max Verstappen, who could become a four-time World Champion this weekend, compared the experience to ‘driving on ice’.

Max is not enjoying it out there “I can’t drive it, I’m going to crash” he tells GP, who then tells Max to come back to the pits#F1 #LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/7cnxp3pt82 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 23, 2024

The unpredictable conditions increase the likelihood of Safety Cars, which could play to Perez’s advantage. Considering Verstappen’s heroic P17-to-P1 drive in São Paulo, Perez might have an opportunity to deliver a head-turning performance.

While Perez isn’t likely to replicate that feat, a chaotic race could give him a chance to move up the order. Still, the odds are stacking up against Perez, whose time at Red Bull seems to be ticking.