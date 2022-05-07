“This is the coolest f*****g thing ever” – Post Malone imitates Daniel Ricciardo’s shoey during Miami GP

Post Malone imitated Daniel Ricciardo’s shoey by drinking out of someone’s shoe in the audience at the Miami GP.

F1 did not just hit the tracks in the US with racing, it also organised a huge musical line-up to hype the first ever Miami GP. One of the popular artists, Post Malone, took the baton to hype up the audience at the qualifying on Saturday.

In doing so the American singer imitated Daniel Ricciardo during his concert and executed a shoey. The weird part was he drank out of a random person’s shoe from the audience.

Malone touched down on the stage at the Hard Rock Beach Club and said, “What’s up F1 Miami? This is the coolest fucking thing ever.”

While Malone executed the trademark celebration of the McLaren driver, Ricciardo himself had a disappointing qualifying session.

The Australian started off good in the qualifying but failed to make it out of Q2. Ricciardo stands at P15 while his teammate Lando Norris finished at P8.

Ferrari leads the Miami GP

Furthermore, it was a satisfying weekend for Ferrari as it has locked out the front row with a 1-2. Charles Leclerc took his third pole of the 2022 season as he looks forward to increasing his lead for the championship.

He made an error in Imola and lost out on the opportunity to place himself at the podium. But after his performance in the first-ever Miami GP so far, the Monegasque appeared relieved.

“Last weekend wasn’t great for me. I made a mistake in the race, but today went well. We are starting on pole and we need to finish the job tomorrow. Red Bull is extremely quick in the straight lines. We are quick in the corners. It will be a tight challenge tomorrow,” he said.

