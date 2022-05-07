“First time Ferrari have secured the first pole at a brand new venue since Felipe Massa”– Ferrari fans elated to see Charles Leclerc & Carlos Sainz securing front row start in Miami

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz get Ferrari hopes high in the championship by securing the front row start for the Miami GP race.

Ferrari will have a favourite spot to start the race, as both their drivers will be starting from the front row. In Q3, everything was in Ferrari’s name.

Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were smashing the clocking and giving no space to their rivals even to recover. In the final flying lap, Leclerc was marking every sector in purple.

Before, Sainz, who was right behind him, got fans even more excited when he smashed his teammate’s sector 1 time. From there, it seemed that Sainz would take the pole.

However, hiccups in sectors 2 and 3 gave Leclerc an easy way out to the pole Though, Sainz was satisfied to have P2 from the qualifying, considering he couldn’t even run his car properly on Friday.

CARLOS: “Given from where I was coming from yesterday, I will take it. Tomorrow is going to be an interesting day, I think we can do a good job”. #MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/qSht1TrOOZ — Formula 1 (@F1) May 7, 2022

Ferrari, to rule tomorrow?

Imola was heartbreak for Ferrari. Losing to their championship rivals in front of their home fans was nothing short of a failure for the Prancing Horses.

But, with a good result in the qualifying, Ferrari would be delighted to have this day and would be now eyeing to capitalise on maximum points on Sunday.

With this, Miami became a special track for them, as for the first time since Singapore 2008, Ferrari got to secure a pole on a new track. It was Felipe Massa who ran riot on that circuit back then.

This is the first time Ferrari have secured the first pole at a brand new venue since Felipe Massa took pole at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix #MiamiGP #F1 — Lights Out ●●●●● (@LightsOutF1Blog) May 7, 2022

Being a Ferrari fan is like: 📈📉📈📉📈📉📈📉📈📉📈📉📈📉📈📉📈 — Carlo Bona 🔴🏁 (@CarloBona2) May 7, 2022

FERRARI FRONT ROW pic.twitter.com/kQCRNBREvf — safe place for chili’s stans (@carlosainzxsafe) May 7, 2022

