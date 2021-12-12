“THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE”– George Russell feels injustice happened against Lewis Hamilton while deciding 2021 championship winner

George Rusell feels Lewis Hamilton got snubbed for the title in the most unacceptable way as the FIA makes an unprecedented decision.

Max Verstappen’s championship win sparked a round of controversies. As the FIA firstly didn’t allow the lapped cars to unlap themselves, Hamilton would have stridden towards victory if they had.

On the other hand, not allowing to unlap would have anyway given a five-car long setback for Verstappen to hunt Hamilton within the final lap. Anywhere it was heading for Hamilton winning the race and ultimately the championship.

But FIA reasoned that they want to conclude the championship with a “fair chance of competition” to win the championship. So, they only allowed the cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to unlap.

Verstappen, who was on the fresher soft tyres, won the race by overtaking Hamilton—in the end, snubbing the Briton for the championship, which irked several F1 fans.

The Williams driver George Russell, who is set to join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022, is among them. He claimed with uppercase letters that it’s unacceptable.

THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE!!!! — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 12, 2021

George Russell: Nothing against Max Verstappen

The Briton race driver further claims that he has nothing against Verstappen and respects him as a driver. But thinks what unfolded on the track was absolutely obnoxious.

Max is an absolutely fantastic driver who has had an incredible season and I have nothing but huge respect for him, but what just happened is absolutely unacceptable. I cannot believe what we’ve just seen. — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Mercedes has launched two protests against Red Bull in the race and have decided that they won’t be interacting with the media until the verdict comes out.

If nothing comes out of the protest, it could potentially turn into Mercedes knocking on the CAS’ doors. So, 2021 is still unsettled even after the final race.

