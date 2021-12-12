F1

“It’s called motor racing”: Michael Masi shuts Mercedes boss Toto Wolff up after the latter complained about the stewards controversial last lap decision in Abu Dhabi

"It's called motor racing": Michael Masi shuts Mercedes boss Toto Wolff up after the latter complained about the stewards controversial last lap decision in Abu Dhabi
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"When people say they don’t regret not winning a championship, they’re lying": Pacers legend Reggie Miller regrets his Game 7 losses more than cherishing his countless game winning shots
Next Article
"Ben Stokes is not a messiah": Geoffrey Boycott slams Ben Stokes after poor show in first Ashes Test at The Gabba in Brisbane
F1 Latest News
"THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE"– George Russell feels injustice happened against Lewis Hamilton while deciding 2021 championship winner
“THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE”– George Russell feels injustice happened against Lewis Hamilton while deciding 2021 championship winner

George Rusell feels Lewis Hamilton got snubbed for the title in the most unacceptable way…