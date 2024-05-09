“This Is What $20 Got You”: F1 Fan on Reddit Hits Back at Miami Boss Over ‘Out of Context’ Comment

Soon after the Miami GP, the boss Tom Garfinkel had to take a stand for the weekend’s experience. A viral photo highlighted the exorbitant prices of the food items, specifically a $280 Lobster roll. He explained the photo was out of context as the price was for a suite and could feed 10 people. Now a fan on Reddit has posted a photo in response to the American football executive supporting his argument.

The photo going viral on X posted by user @rubendeal showcased items on the Hard Rock Bites from $120 to $400. However, the item on the menu for $400 was 1oz of add-on Caviar. These are the prices Garfinkel was defending. So the fan’s post on Reddit showcasing their $20 meal at the circuit supports his argument.

The $20 meal appears to consist of a serving of black beans with rice, plantains, and chicken. This photo supports the boss’s argument regarding the unreasonably high prices. This update debunks the comments made about the Hard Rock Bites menu and supports the pricing around the circuit for the general public.

Fans in the comments of the Reddit post highlighted how there are affordable options available at all venues. The F1 fans highlighted their experiences from Las Vegas, Australia, Austin, etc where they purchased affordable meals and a drink. One fan summarized by saying, “Yeah, the prices were no worse for food and drinks than I pay at MLB or NFL games.”

Miami GP brings the stars to F1

All the races in the US always attract the biggest stars. However, Miami has a special lure and always brings out the A-listers. This has been the case since the inaugural Miami GP. It seems this reception will continue with celebs like Tom Brady, Camila Cabello, ASAP Rocky, and Kendall Jenner, among others visiting the circuit in 2024.

Although Las Vegas is Miami’s biggest rival in terms of star attraction now. The first-ever Grand Prix in the Vegas Strip became a star attraction as celebrities flocked to the paddocks. With the race staying on the calendar for 10 years, there is no doubt the star factor will only increase in future events.

The nightlife of Vegas and the beaches of Miami, both make for a perfect excuse to add the excitement of F1 to it. With Vegas hosting Saturday night races, the fans sometimes even spot drivers around the clubs. On the other hand, Miami has made and marketed itself as a fun-filled party race weekend. Only time will tell which of the two gains more popularity.