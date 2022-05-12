“This rule has been in F1 longer than Lewis Hamilton”- Fans react as seven-time World Champion faces potential Monaco GP ban for not complying with the FIA’s rules

Lewis Hamilton has firmly taken a stance against FIA’s rules which state that a driver can’t wear body piercings or jewelry during a race.

The war between Hamilton and FIA regarding wearing jewelry/piercings during a race has been waging for quite a while now. The FIA insist that it’s for drivers and their safety, that they have implemented this rule.

Hamilton however, made it clear that he has no intention of following them. At last week’s Miami GP, he showed up to the grid wearing eight rings, three watches, four necklaces and two earrings. It was a clear stance against the FIA’s wishes, and the Mercedes driver called this rule “step backwards” for the sport.

Lewis Hamilton turned up to the press conference wearing 3 watches, 8 rings, 4 necklaces and 2 earrings after the FIA outlined a new jewelry ban 👀💎 pic.twitter.com/ChKV2hcnnx — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 6, 2022

Fines have been given to the seven-time World Champion, but as he stated before, he has no problem in paying them off. Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz feels that the governing body could take a much stricter action against Hamilton as a result. It could even include a potential race ban.

Some figures within the world of F1 have questioned why Hamilton is so firmly against this rule. On the other hand, fans of the 37-year old feel that he is being targeted for no reason.

Also read: “Lewis Hamilton is an egoist” – Ralf Schumacher thinks George Russell is better than seven-time world champion

F1 Twitter reacts to news of potential Lewis Hamilton race ban

Reputed F1 broadcaster Will Buxton took to his Twitter account to criticize Hamilton’s stance in the matter. He along with several others feel that the FIA took notes from Romain Grosjean’s terrifying crash in Bahrain back in 2022. That has prompted them to take his measure.

This rule has been around for longer than Lewis has been in F1. It’s not been created just for him. This, and the underwear reg, is about applying the lessons learnt from the Grosjean crash. If he truly believes it to be such a small issue, then why make it such a big one? — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) May 12, 2022

Hamilton has insisted on the fact that nothing bad has ever happened to drivers for wearing jewelry while driving. For a vast majority of fans plus the FIA however, it’s a disaster in the waiting.

I agree with your point but that isn’t the way to argue it. ‘for years and nothing bad ever happened’ is the worst argument possible.

We raced without helmets, fireproofs and seatbelts for years and nothing bad ever…..oh, oh dear…

You see? — Jonty (@Jontys_Corner) May 12, 2022

Grosjean also got very lucky escaping this, maybe the next one will have his ring melting on him. — MaximumP (@MaximumPa) May 12, 2022

Hamilton hasn’t said anything about whether or not he’ll change his mind. There also hasn’t been any official notice regarding whether the potential race ban could turn out to be a reality for the Brit. However, if the latter does follow through, it will be a huge defining moment that will surely have it’s share of controversy.

Also read: “Maybe it requires one of us to do the first step of saying sorry”- Nico Rosberg is open to reigniting his friendship with Lewis Hamilton